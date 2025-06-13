Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) went down -0.48% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Thursday, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) started slowly as it slid -0.48% to $6.25, before settling in for the price of $6.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTM posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$6.66.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 170.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $401.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.82.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bitcoin Depot Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.08%, in contrast to 56.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 3,188 shares at the rate of 3.98, making the entire transaction reach 12,688 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,330. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,476 for 1.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,211. This particular insider is now the holder of 169,276 in total.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bitcoin Depot Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 170.71% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.96.

In the same vein, BTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bitcoin Depot Inc, BTM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.28 million was better the volume of 0.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.61% that was higher than 99.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.