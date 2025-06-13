BlackBerry Ltd (BB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 6.42 million

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.72% at $4.19, before settling in for the price of $4.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$6.24.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 314.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $596.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $595.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.44.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. BlackBerry Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 45.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04 ’25, this organization’s Sr VP & Chief People Officer sold 29,940 shares at the rate of 2.99, making the entire transaction reach 89,521 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,398. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,196 for 2.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,536. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,120 in total.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 314.28% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Ltd (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 193.04.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 19.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.18% that was lower than 62.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.