Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) started slowly as it slid -2.55% to $1.53, before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGC posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$8.65.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $277.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3465, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7481.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.72%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,004 shares at the rate of 0.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,844 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,199. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,004 for 0.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,764. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,886 in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.35% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 63.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44.

In the same vein, CGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.96 million was better the volume of 7.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1735.

Raw Stochastic average of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.48% that was higher than 125.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.