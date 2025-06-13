Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) went up 1.41% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.41% at $21.52, before settling in for the price of $21.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSWC posted a 52-week range of $17.46-$27.03.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 8.63% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.66.

Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Capital Southwest Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.36%, in contrast to 31.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 476 shares at the rate of 20.87, making the entire transaction reach 9,935 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,755. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26 ’25, Company’s Director bought 450 for 22.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,134. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,238 in total.

Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Capital Southwest Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.98% and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in the upcoming year.

Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.14, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.06.

In the same vein, CSWC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.83% that was lower than 30.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.