CarGurus Inc (CARG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.12M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.07% to $32.30, before settling in for the price of $32.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CARG posted a 52-week range of $21.65-$41.33.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.72%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.67.

CarGurus Inc (CARG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. CarGurus Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.52%, in contrast to 88.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,320 shares at the rate of 33.00, making the entire transaction reach 43,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 101,403. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 1,346 for 32.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,597. This particular insider is now the holder of 125,136 in total.

CarGurus Inc (CARG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.39% and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CarGurus Inc (CARG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $90.63, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.65.

In the same vein, CARG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Going through the that latest performance of [CarGurus Inc, CARG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.78 million was inferior to the volume of 1.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of CarGurus Inc (CARG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.57% that was lower than 51.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.