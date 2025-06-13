CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) last month volatility was 2.08%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) flaunted slowness of -1.65% at $8.93, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $9.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCS posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$12.88.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $658.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $517.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.44.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc industry. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.45%, in contrast to 82.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 8.54, making the entire transaction reach 853,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 213,429. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 30,000,000 for 9.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 272,400,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,562,344 in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.57% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $628.87, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.05.

In the same vein, CCCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, CCCS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.23% that was lower than 35.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.