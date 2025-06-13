Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) last month volatility was 3.51%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) flaunted slowness of -0.34% at $20.35, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLDX posted a 52-week range of $14.40-$47.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.32.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Celldex Therapeutics Inc industry. Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.84%, in contrast to 109.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11 ’24, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 11,500 shares at the rate of 26.82, making the entire transaction reach 308,430 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,284. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14 ’24, Company’s SVP AND CFO sold 17,172 for 35.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 608,315. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,125 in total.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.77% and is forecasted to reach -3.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -16.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 178.72.

In the same vein, CLDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Celldex Therapeutics Inc, CLDX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.62% that was lower than 59.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.