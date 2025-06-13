Cerus Corp (CERS) latest performance of -3.52% is not what was on cards

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) flaunted slowness of -3.52% at $1.37, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERS posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$2.54.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 13.96% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $261.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3271, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6421.

Cerus Corp (CERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cerus Corp industry. Cerus Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.58%, in contrast to 75.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 30,075 shares at the rate of 1.45, making the entire transaction reach 43,609 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 783,294. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 18,949 for 1.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,476. This particular insider is now the holder of 813,369 in total.

Cerus Corp (CERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.55% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerus Corp (CERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.03.

In the same vein, CERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corp (CERS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cerus Corp, CERS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0932.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerus Corp (CERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.06% that was lower than 66.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.