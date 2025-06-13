ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) average volume reaches $16.48M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) started slowly as it slid -2.53% to $0.77, before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHPT posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.44.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $461.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $405.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $353.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6630, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0008.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.23%, in contrast to 33.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21 ’25, this organization’s CLO and Corp Secretary sold 24,494 shares at the rate of 0.65, making the entire transaction reach 16,017 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,173,568. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21 ’25, Company’s CFO sold 11,327 for 0.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,407. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,228,978 in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.42% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, CHPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ChargePoint Holdings Inc, CHPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.09 million was lower the volume of 21.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0772.

Raw Stochastic average of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 145.70% that was higher than 92.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.