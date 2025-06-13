Chemours Company (CC) PE Ratio stood at $55.73: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Thursday, Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) started slowly as it slid -3.37% to $11.47, before settling in for the price of $11.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CC posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$25.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.43.

Chemours Company (CC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Chemours Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.75%, in contrast to 97.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s insider bought 13,400 shares at the rate of 9.22, making the entire transaction reach 123,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,879. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s insider bought 7,822 for 9.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,828. This particular insider is now the holder of 131,701 in total.

Chemours Company (CC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Chemours Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.15% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year.

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chemours Company (CC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.83. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.73, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, CC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chemours Company (CC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Chemours Company, CC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.47 million was better the volume of 3.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Chemours Company (CC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.19% that was lower than 69.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.