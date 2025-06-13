Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) established initial surge of 3.10% at $14.32, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $13.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIM posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$16.89.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.19.

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Chimera Investment Corp industry. Chimera Investment Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 57.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 12,500 shares at the rate of 13.31, making the entire transaction reach 166,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 138,127. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10 ’24, Company’s Chief Investment Officer bought 66,000 for 15.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 998,580. This particular insider is now the holder of 166,000 in total.

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Chimera Investment Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.27% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chimera Investment Corp (CIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.59, and its Beta score is 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.88.

In the same vein, CIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Chimera Investment Corp, CIM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.53% that was lower than 38.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.