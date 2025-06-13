Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) volume hits 19.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.88% to $3.84, before settling in for the price of $4.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIFR posted a 52-week range of $1.86-$7.99.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -129.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $370.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $224.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.38.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Cipher Mining Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.94%, in contrast to 41.43% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,120 for 7.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,556. This particular insider is now the holder of 97,567,437 in total.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cipher Mining Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.09% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.46.

In the same vein, CIFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cipher Mining Inc, CIFR]. Its last 5-days volume of 23.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 15.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.59% that was lower than 118.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.