Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) latest performance of -8.91% is not what was on cards

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.91% to $0.92, before settling in for the price of $1.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTXR posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$26.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8624, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.7905.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.74%, in contrast to 6.18% institutional ownership.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, CTXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR)

[Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc, CTXR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.2545.

Raw Stochastic average of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 244.35% that was higher than 131.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.