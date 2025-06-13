Codexis Inc (CDXS) EPS growth this year is 22.15%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) flaunted slowness of -4.66% at $2.25, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDXS posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$6.08.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $186.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.44.

Codexis Inc (CDXS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Codexis Inc industry. Codexis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.83%, in contrast to 82.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,320,000 shares at the rate of 2.36, making the entire transaction reach 5,475,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,995,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 28 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 5,000 for 2.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,000,000 in total.

Codexis Inc (CDXS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Codexis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.15% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Codexis Inc (CDXS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.74.

In the same vein, CDXS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Codexis Inc, CDXS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Codexis Inc (CDXS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.29% that was lower than 85.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.