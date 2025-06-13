Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) volume hits 1.0 million: A New Opening for Investors

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.05% at $20.85, before settling in for the price of $20.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBS posted a 52-week range of $13.10-$21.14.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $683.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $683.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.13.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 10.44% institutional ownership.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.28% and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.79% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.77, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.20.

In the same vein, SBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.77% that was lower than 27.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.