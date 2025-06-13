Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) plunge -11.31% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.63% to $6.35, before settling in for the price of $6.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CODI posted a 52-week range of $6.05-$24.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $477.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.16.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Compass Diversified Holdings’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.74%, in contrast to 60.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s See Remark (a) bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 22.00, making the entire transaction reach 33,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,840. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 135,274 for 23.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,118,066. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,456,197 in total.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Holdings’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in the upcoming year.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, CODI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

[Compass Diversified Holdings, CODI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.41% that was lower than 160.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.