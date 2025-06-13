Conoco Phillips (COP) latest performance of 1.44% is not what was on cards

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.44% at $94.69, before settling in for the price of $93.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COP posted a 52-week range of $79.88-$118.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.99% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.26 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $119.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.18.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Conoco Phillips’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 83.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 95.87, making the entire transaction reach 239,675 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,500. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17 ’24, Company’s Director bought 10,400 for 97.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,017,161. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,000 in total.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Conoco Phillips’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.82% and is forecasted to reach 7.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Conoco Phillips (COP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.02, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.78.

In the same vein, COP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.88, a figure that is expected to reach 1.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Conoco Phillips (COP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Conoco Phillips (COP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.06% that was lower than 43.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.