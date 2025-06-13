CRH Plc (CRH) went up 1.68% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.68% at $92.61, before settling in for the price of $91.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRH posted a 52-week range of $71.18-$110.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 4.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $676.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $674.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.75.

CRH Plc (CRH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. CRH Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 85.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Group General Counsel bought 1,492 shares at the rate of 99.16, making the entire transaction reach 147,941 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,492. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,097 for 102.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 421,693. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,757 in total.

CRH Plc (CRH) Earnings and Revenue Records

CRH Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.83% and is forecasted to reach 6.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CRH Plc (CRH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.60, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.78.

In the same vein, CRH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.73, a figure that is expected to reach 2.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CRH Plc (CRH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.24 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.16% While, its Average True Range was 2.17.

Raw Stochastic average of CRH Plc (CRH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.93% that was lower than 41.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.