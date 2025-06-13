DocGo Inc (DCGO) last month performance of 0.67% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.31% at $1.51, before settling in for the price of $1.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCGO posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$5.68.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 59.99% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -321.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9029, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.3694.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. DocGo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.32%, in contrast to 54.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 13,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 641,560. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 1.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 631,560 in total.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

DocGo Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -321.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DocGo Inc (DCGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.44. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.73.

In the same vein, DCGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DocGo Inc (DCGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.0960.

Raw Stochastic average of DocGo Inc (DCGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.92% that was lower than 103.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.