DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI) is -18.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DDI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -23.69% at $8.15, before settling in for the price of $10.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDI posted a 52-week range of $8.88-$18.21.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.49% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $403.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.73.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.46% and is forecasted to reach 43.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.44, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.60.

In the same vein, DDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.37, a figure that is expected to reach 10.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 43.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 40560.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.73% that was higher than 58.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.