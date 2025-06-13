E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) volume hits 0.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.06% to $2.50, before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSP posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$4.06.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -181.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.23.

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. E.W. Scripps Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.06%, in contrast to 61.05% institutional ownership.

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Earnings and Revenue Records

E.W. Scripps Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -181.39% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E.W. Scripps Co (SSP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.71, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.82.

In the same vein, SSP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP)

Going through the that latest performance of [E.W. Scripps Co, SSP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.03 million was inferior to the volume of 1.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.75% that was lower than 123.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.