E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.27

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) remained unchanged to $3.23, before settling in for the price of $3.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$4.82.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.93.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.48%, in contrast to 65.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 30,607,831 shares at the rate of 3.21, making the entire transaction reach 98,346,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.78% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.08.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Going through the that latest performance of [E2open Parent Holdings Inc, ETWO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.61 million was inferior to the volume of 4.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.06.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.83% that was higher than 72.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.