Fastly Inc (FSLY) last month volatility was 3.01%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.86% at $7.80, before settling in for the price of $8.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSLY posted a 52-week range of $4.65-$12.08.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.69.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Fastly Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.05%, in contrast to 67.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,372 shares at the rate of 7.73, making the entire transaction reach 10,606 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,626,034. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,000 for 7.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 88,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 635,053 in total.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fastly Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.04% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fastly Inc (FSLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04.

In the same vein, FSLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fastly Inc (FSLY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Fastly Inc (FSLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.07% that was lower than 80.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.