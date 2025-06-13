FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) volume hits 2.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.37% at $0.53, before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOTE posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -400.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6436, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0220.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.98%, in contrast to 35.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 3,876 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 2,497 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,779,318. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02 ’25, Company’s Director sold 40,998 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,411. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,793,762 in total.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -400.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.23. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73.

In the same vein, NOTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0544.

Raw Stochastic average of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.41% that was lower than 95.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.