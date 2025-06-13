Flex Ltd (FLEX) average volume reaches $3.99M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) started slowly as it slid -0.16% to $43.57, before settling in for the price of $43.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $25.11-$45.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $377.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.01.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Flex Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.23% and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.64, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.24.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Flex Ltd, FLEX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.63 million was lower the volume of 3.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.22% that was lower than 56.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.