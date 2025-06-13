Gamestop Corporation (GME) volume hits 172.32 million: A New Opening for Investors

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -22.45% at $22.14, before settling in for the price of $28.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GME posted a 52-week range of $18.73-$35.81.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $447.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $408.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.81.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Gamestop Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.63%, in contrast to 33.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 25.75, making the entire transaction reach 257,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 572,464. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 21.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,000 in total.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gamestop Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gamestop Corporation (GME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.01, and its Beta score is -0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.83.

In the same vein, GME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gamestop Corporation (GME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME), its last 5-days Average volume was 42.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 11.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.61% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Gamestop Corporation (GME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.53% that was higher than 80.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.