Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.58% at $13.98, before settling in for the price of $13.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $11.20-$22.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 1.66% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $600.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.63%, in contrast to 64.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s CEO, President, and Secretary sold 9,533 shares at the rate of 14.12, making the entire transaction reach 134,606 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 505,831. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 13,602 for 13.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 189,855. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,322 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.79% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.40, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.60.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.29% that was lower than 41.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.