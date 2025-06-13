Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.04: Right on the Precipice

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) flaunted slowness of -1.31% at $3.01, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGB posted a 52-week range of $2.27-$3.62.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.29 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.04.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Gerdau S.A. ADR industry. Gerdau S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 24.65% institutional ownership.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gerdau S.A. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.73% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.65, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.82.

In the same vein, GGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gerdau S.A. ADR, GGB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 11.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.45% that was higher than 43.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.