Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.65% at $7.68, before settling in for the price of $7.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNL posted a 52-week range of $6.51-$9.10.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.74.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. Global Net Lease Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.46%, in contrast to 66.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 7.99, making the entire transaction reach 799,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,529,073. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 200,000 for 7.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,590,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,629,073 in total.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Global Net Lease Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.51% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year.

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Global Net Lease Inc (GNL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.85.

In the same vein, GNL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.18% that was lower than 28.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.