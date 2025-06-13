Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.94 million

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) flaunted slowness of -0.58% at $1.70, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAIN posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$9.43.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $153.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4618, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.5451.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hain Celestial Group Inc industry. Hain Celestial Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.81%, in contrast to 105.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 25,640 shares at the rate of 1.93, making the entire transaction reach 49,378 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,929. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 83,000 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 148,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,000 in total.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.39% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.21.

In the same vein, HAIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hain Celestial Group Inc, HAIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1410.

Raw Stochastic average of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.71% that was lower than 128.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.