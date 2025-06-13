Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) 20 Days SMA touch 0.38%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.11% to $14.94, before settling in for the price of $14.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$18.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $622.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $621.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.59.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 22.00% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.32% and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in the upcoming year.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.46. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.24, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.89.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR, HMY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.87 million was lower the volume of 6.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.02% that was lower than 63.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.