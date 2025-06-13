Hecla Mining Co (HL) last month performance of 21.26% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) flaunted slowness of -1.32% at $5.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $6.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HL posted a 52-week range of $4.41-$7.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 6.63% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $632.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.75.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hecla Mining Co industry. Hecla Mining Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.55%, in contrast to 66.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s VP – Principal Acctg. Officer sold 18,926 shares at the rate of 6.66, making the entire transaction reach 126,047 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,410. Preceding that transaction, on May 07 ’25, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 4.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,786. This particular insider is now the holder of 348,169 in total.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.86% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hecla Mining Co (HL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.92, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 237.71.

In the same vein, HL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hecla Mining Co, HL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 20.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Co (HL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.14% that was lower than 65.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.