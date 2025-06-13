Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) latest performance of -7.06% is not what was on cards

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.06% to $0.50, before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CASK posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$4.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5544.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry. Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.00%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 47,500 shares at the rate of 1.23, making the entire transaction reach 58,425 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,500. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13 ’25, Company’s SVP of Retail Operations bought 8,500 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,933. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,505 in total.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.00%.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, CASK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.92.

Technical Analysis of Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK)

[Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc, CASK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0882.

Raw Stochastic average of Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 141.97% that was higher than 127.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.