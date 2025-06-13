Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is predicted to post EPS of 0.43 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Thursday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) started slowly as it slid -0.49% to $18.13, before settling in for the price of $18.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HPE posted a 52-week range of $11.97-$24.66.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 90.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s EVP, GM, Server sold 29,000 shares at the rate of 17.01, making the entire transaction reach 493,365 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,197.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.46% and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.73, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 222.34.

In the same vein, HPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, HPE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.17 million was lower the volume of 19.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.46% that was lower than 55.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.