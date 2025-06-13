H&R Block Inc (HRB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.27

H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) established initial surge of 2.04% at $56.07, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $54.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HRB posted a 52-week range of $49.16-$68.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.66.

H&R Block Inc (HRB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the H&R Block Inc industry. H&R Block Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.27%, in contrast to 96.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 16 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 53,810 shares at the rate of 63.28, making the entire transaction reach 3,405,097 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 844,790.

H&R Block Inc (HRB) Earnings and Revenue Records

H&R Block Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.05% and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for H&R Block Inc (HRB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.73, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.58.

In the same vein, HRB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.08, a figure that is expected to reach 2.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [H&R Block Inc, HRB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of H&R Block Inc (HRB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.88% that was lower than 30.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.