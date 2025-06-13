Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.95

As on Thursday, Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) started slowly as it slid -0.81% to $15.96, before settling in for the price of $16.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBAN posted a 52-week range of $11.91-$18.44.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.46 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 87.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 30 ’25, this organization’s CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. sold 59,060 shares at the rate of 14.36, making the entire transaction reach 848,282 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 277,348. Preceding that transaction, on May 01 ’25, Company’s Senior Exec. V. P. sold 42,345 for 14.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 623,402. This particular insider is now the holder of 592,119 in total.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.44% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.30, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.00.

In the same vein, HBAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Huntington Bancshares, Inc, HBAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 35.08 million was better the volume of 22.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.46% that was lower than 37.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.