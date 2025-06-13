Huntsman Corp (HUN) Moves -2.08% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) started slowly as it slid -2.08% to $11.79, before settling in for the price of $12.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUN posted a 52-week range of $10.74-$25.12.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.35% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -336.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.76.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Huntsman Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.79%, in contrast to 88.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 45,000 shares at the rate of 11.19, making the entire transaction reach 503,405 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,600,227. Preceding that transaction, on May 05 ’25, Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 42,000 for 11.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 492,954. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,555,227 in total.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Huntsman Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -336.06% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huntsman Corp (HUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.82. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.95.

In the same vein, HUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Huntsman Corp, HUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.18 million was lower the volume of 3.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Huntsman Corp (HUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.71% that was lower than 53.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.