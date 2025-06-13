HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) EPS is poised to hit 0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.44% at $3.99, before settling in for the price of $4.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUYA posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$5.20.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -6.97% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 469.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $291.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.67.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. HUYA Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 39.92% institutional ownership.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

HUYA Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 469.99% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, HUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.42% that was lower than 60.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.