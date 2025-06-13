iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) EPS is poised to hit -0.27 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.05% to $1.60, before settling in for the price of $1.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IHRT posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$2.84.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.91% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $216.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2407, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8004.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. iHeartMedia Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.32%, in contrast to 75.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 292 shares at the rate of 1.70, making the entire transaction reach 498 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24 ’25, Company’s Director bought 197 for 1.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 347. This particular insider is now the holder of 336 in total.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

iHeartMedia Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.19% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, IHRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Going through the that latest performance of [iHeartMedia Inc, IHRT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.1395.

Raw Stochastic average of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.56% that was lower than 87.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.