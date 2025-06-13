Inotiv Inc (NOTV) is predicted to post EPS of -0.39 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -7.48% at $2.35, before settling in for the price of $2.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOTV posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$6.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 62.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -122.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.82.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Inotiv Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.86%, in contrast to 23.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 2.62, making the entire transaction reach 5,246 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,102.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Inotiv Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.95% and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 77.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -122.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inotiv Inc (NOTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, NOTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Inotiv Inc (NOTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.29% that was lower than 163.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.