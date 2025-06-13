Insmed Inc (INSM) volume hits 7.16 million: A New Opening for Investors

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.12% at $96.88, before settling in for the price of $97.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INSM posted a 52-week range of $60.40-$98.95.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.31.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Insmed Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.26%, in contrast to 109.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 25,740 shares at the rate of 88.64, making the entire transaction reach 2,281,594 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,111. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 19,423 for 94.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,835,474. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,111 in total.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Insmed Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.47% and is forecasted to reach -3.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Insmed Inc (INSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.44. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 46.31.

In the same vein, INSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.95, a figure that is expected to reach -1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.36% While, its Average True Range was 4.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Insmed Inc (INSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.66% that was higher than 57.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.