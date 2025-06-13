Intel Corp (INTC) average volume reaches $94.32M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.44% to $20.77, before settling in for the price of $20.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTC posted a 52-week range of $17.67-$37.16.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.90% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 324.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.36 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.35 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.63.

Intel Corp (INTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Intel Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 64.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’24, this organization’s EVP & GM, CCG sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 26.00, making the entire transaction reach 650,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 273,258.

Intel Corp (INTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Intel Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 324.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intel Corp (INTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71.

In the same vein, INTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intel Corp (INTC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intel Corp, INTC]. Its last 5-days volume of 111.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 96.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Intel Corp (INTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.17% that was lower than 69.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.