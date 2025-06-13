iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) latest performance of 1.10% is not what was on cards

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) established initial surge of 1.10% at $1.83, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IQ posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$4.32.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -0.65% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $528.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $527.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $966.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8009, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1536.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the iQIYI Inc ADR industry. iQIYI Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 44.52% institutional ownership.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

iQIYI Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.36% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.46. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.10, and its Beta score is -0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, IQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [iQIYI Inc ADR, IQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 31.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0759.

Raw Stochastic average of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.98% that was lower than 71.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.