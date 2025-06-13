Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) went down -7.39% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -7.39% at $0.67, before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRWD posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$7.11.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -3.89% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1644.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7914, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7776.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.51%, in contrast to 96.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,353 shares at the rate of 0.58, making the entire transaction reach 7,745 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,147,281. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 2,563 for 0.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 242,596 in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1644.75% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 141.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.34. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.38.

In the same vein, IRWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0881.

Raw Stochastic average of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 164.13% that was higher than 137.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.