Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) surge 17.33% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -7.89% at $8.87, before settling in for the price of $9.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JOBY posted a 52-week range of $4.66-$10.72.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $789.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $447.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.76.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. Joby Aviation Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.54%, in contrast to 32.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 49,701,790 shares at the rate of 5.03, making the entire transaction reach 250,000,004 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 122,573,621. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s insider sold 7,754 for 6.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,176. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,280 in total.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Joby Aviation Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.26% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 63847.75.

In the same vein, JOBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY), its last 5-days Average volume was 39.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 15.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.41% that was higher than 78.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.