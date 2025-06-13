Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) last month volatility was 1.39%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.15% to $26.46, before settling in for the price of $26.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KHC posted a 52-week range of $26.01-$36.53.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.18 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.07.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Kraft Heinz Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.42%, in contrast to 84.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr sold 10,387 shares at the rate of 30.68, making the entire transaction reach 318,703 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,796. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04 ’25, Company’s Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr sold 3,085 for 31.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,486. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,711 in total.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kraft Heinz Co (KHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.99, and its Beta score is 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.89.

In the same vein, KHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

[Kraft Heinz Co, KHC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.98% that was lower than 26.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.