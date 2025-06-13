Liveperson Inc (LPSN) recent quarterly performance of -22.64% is not showing the real picture

As on Thursday, Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) started slowly as it slid -5.64% to $0.71, before settling in for the price of $0.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPSN posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$2.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7820, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0229.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Liveperson Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.69%, in contrast to 18.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Policy & General Counsel sold 1,143 shares at the rate of 0.70, making the entire transaction reach 798 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 567,560. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11 ’25, Company’s CFO and COO sold 1,828 for 0.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,276. This particular insider is now the holder of 995,776 in total.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Liveperson Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.76% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liveperson Inc (LPSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.65. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, LPSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liveperson Inc (LPSN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Liveperson Inc, LPSN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was lower the volume of 1.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0517.

Raw Stochastic average of Liveperson Inc (LPSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.03% that was lower than 79.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.