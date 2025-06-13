Macy’s Inc (M) 14-day ATR is 0.45: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.14% at $11.90, before settling in for the price of $12.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, M posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$20.47.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $271.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $269.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.32.

Macy’s Inc (M) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Department Stores Industry. Macy’s Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.84%, in contrast to 87.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01 ’25, this organization’s SVP and Controller sold 489 shares at the rate of 12.89, making the entire transaction reach 6,303 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,222. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 4,522 for 12.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,256. This particular insider is now the holder of 386,161 in total.

Macy’s Inc (M) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.47% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Macy’s Inc (M). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.02, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.57.

In the same vein, M’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Macy’s Inc (M)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.92 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Macy’s Inc (M) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.98% that was lower than 53.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.