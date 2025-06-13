Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) 20 Days SMA touch 8.19%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.05% at $69.64, before settling in for the price of $68.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRVL posted a 52-week range of $47.08-$127.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $862.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $857.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.06.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Marvell Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.52%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 626 shares at the rate of 61.10, making the entire transaction reach 38,249 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 626.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Marvell Technology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.66% and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in the upcoming year.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.58.

In the same vein, MRVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.23% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.26% that was lower than 85.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.