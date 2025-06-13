MeridianLink Inc (MLNK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.94

As on Thursday, MeridianLink Inc (NYSE: MLNK) started slowly as it slid -4.39% to $16.98, before settling in for the price of $17.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MLNK posted a 52-week range of $15.57-$25.33.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.01.

MeridianLink Inc (MLNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. MeridianLink Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.51%, in contrast to 38.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18 ’24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 71,644 shares at the rate of 21.99, making the entire transaction reach 1,575,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,043,382. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19 ’24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 71,598 for 21.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,515,880. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,043,382 in total.

MeridianLink Inc (MLNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.55% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MeridianLink Inc (NYSE: MLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MeridianLink Inc (MLNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.44.

In the same vein, MLNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MeridianLink Inc (MLNK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MeridianLink Inc, MLNK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was better the volume of 0.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of MeridianLink Inc (MLNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.49% that was lower than 38.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.